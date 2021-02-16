Yet another disturbing dumping of deceased animals in East Donegal

There's been yet another discovery of deceased animals dumped in East Donegal.

Two sheep have been found by a local landowner discarded in the Meenreagh area of Killygordon, close to the border.

Local farmers and landowners are said to be enraged by the latest discovery as it comes following the dumping of seven dead sheep and an array of veterinary products in December and a deceased calf a number of weeks ago.

Local Councillor Patrick McGowan says he has been liaising with Donegal County Council and the Department of Agriculture in relation to the incidents.

He says a thorough investigation needs to be carried out: