The Taoiseach is defending the locations of the new vaccination centres.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Letterkenny Institute of Technology will be a such a centre but the move to allocate only one to Donegal has been described as 'offensive'.

Concerns have been raised over the need for two more centres locally, given the geographical makeup of the county.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the centres will be reviewed as needed.