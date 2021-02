Numerous bags of rubbish have been dumped outside a local charity shop.

Under level 5 restrictions, charity shops remain closed yet in some cases; people are continuing to leave items at the door for collection.

However, in recent days, the Good and New shop in Letterkenny has had to dispose of household waste which had been dumped outside the premises.

Manager Eamon McDevitt is pleading with the public not to leave anything at their doors until such time as they're back up and running again: