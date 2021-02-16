Independent working group being set up to examine defective housing

An independent working group is being set up to examine defective housing.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien says its an important step in assisting owners of latent defect properties to access low cost, long term finance.

It's expected that the group will be made up of engineers, architects and surveyors as well as experts from the legal sector, and department of finance.

It's hoped the first meeting of the group can take place next month.

Former Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, Seamus Neely has been appointed Chair of the working group.