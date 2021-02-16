‘Huge increase’ in abandoned cars across Inishowen

Gardai say there's been a huge increase in the amount of older vehicles discovered abandoned or burnt out across Inishowen.

Enquiries to date show that young motorists are buying older cars for maybe one or two hundred euro, driving them around for a time and then leaving them abandoned at the side of the road.

Often these cars have been either set on fire or found burnt out leading to fire service also being called out.

The investigations are said to be a lengthy process and effectively a waste of emergency resources.

Sgt Charlene Anderson says the issue is prevalent across the peninsula and says there's an onus on the seller to know who the buyer is: