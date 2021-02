Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says the club are hoping to confirm three pre-season friendlies ahead of the new campaign.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Harps will play Cork City and Athlone Town over the weekends leading up to the new season.

Horgan has told this morning's Donegal Democrat of plans to also play Derry City, Sligo Rovers and Galway United over the coming weeks,

The new Premier Division season starts in just over four weeks on Friday, March 19 when Harps play Bohemians.