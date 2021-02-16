Education Minister planning phased return to schools next month

The Education Minister has told the cabinet she's planning for a phased return to school for all students next month.

March 1st has been set as a target date, but talks with unions and other stakeholders are still ongoing.

Cabinet also heard that the negotiations on the Leaving Cert are continuing with the Minister hopeful there can be an announcement this week.

Education Spokesman for the Social Democrats Gary Gannon has said setting a fixed date for the return of schools this early is not the right approach: