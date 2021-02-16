Christmas lights damaged in Twins Towns

Some Christmas lights in the Twins Towns have been damaged in a recent collision.

The incident happened at the car park on the Main Street in the Town, next to Mc Elhinneys shop in the early hours of Friday the 22nd of January, at approx. 3am.

A lorry had been in the car park and as it exited, it caught onto a string of the Town's overhead Christmas lights causing them to snap and fall down.

Gardai are appealing to the driver firstly, if they are aware of what happened to come forward to speak to them in Letterkenny.