Ark Medical Centre in Letterkenny is one of the first GP practices in Donegal to begin vaccinating those over the age of 85 today.

Local people in this age cohort who attend the practice are to be given their first dose of the vaccine in the days and weeks ahead.

Dr Finian Bannon, GP at Ark Medical Centre says he's delighted at the big demand for the vaccine among his patients.

Dr Bannon says while its a step in the right direction, it will be a lengthy process: