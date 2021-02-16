24 Covid patients at LUH

There are currently 24 people with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The number has risen by one on the previous figure of 23.

The number of patients in ICU remains the same with four people receiving critical care.

Nationally, 861 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in Irish hospitals this morning - the lowest number since early January.

It's 6 percent down on yesterday's total, while it is 22 percent less than last Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours there were 45 admissions and 66 discharges from hospitals.

Last night, there were 158 patients in ICUs.