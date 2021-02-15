Restaurant owners launching series of test cases in High Court

Restaurant owners are launching a series of test cases in the High Court demanding insurers pay out on business interruption cover.

The main trade group for the sector says its legal team has found 450 businesses which have insurance policies "identical" to those covered by the judgment against FBD earlier this month.

It has written to the Central Bank asking it to support the lawsuits in its role as insurance regulator.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants' Association, says many restaurant owners have been unable to pay rent for months -- and now face eviction.