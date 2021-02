The number of Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients has dropped for the first time since level 5 measures were introduced in late December.

Just under 478,000 people will receive the PUP tomorrow, which marks a drop over over 3,600 on last week's figures.

16,355 people in Donegal will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment tomorrow while 351 people in the county have closed their PUP claim this week.

Meanwhile, 4,054 people in Donegal will receive the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit.