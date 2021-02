The number of Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped significantly.

The latest data shows 23 people with the virus are being treated on site with 4 ICU.

There's currently 899 people in hospital nationally with Covid-19 while 160 patients are in ICU.

Infectious disease expert, Professor McConkey, believes Level 5 restrictions need to continue:

He says reducing community transmission will help control outbreaks in nursing homes: