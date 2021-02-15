Man due in court over weekend hijacking in Derry

A man has been charged in connection with a weekend hijacking incident in Derry.

A van delivering newspapers was hijacked and burnt out in Derry on Saturday morning.

The driver was making a delivery to a shop at Bracken Park in the Galliagh area of the city around 6.10 am when the attack happened.

Police said the driver of the white Mercedes Sprinter van was approached by two males.

They were armed with a knife with a six to eight inch blade.

The van was hijacked and crashed into nearby premises where it was set alight a short time later.

One male aged 20 was arrested and has subsequently been charged with a number of offences including hijacking, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court this morning.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.