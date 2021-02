A major rollout of the covid vaccination programme is to get underway from today.

Up to 80 thousand people aged over 85 will start getting the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines over the next 3 weeks.

It comes as 788 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 17 more patients with the virus have died - 9 of the new cases were in Donegal.

RCSI Professor Sam McConkey says if someone in the over 85 age group doesn't get the vaccine, it should be given to the over 70s: