Insurance Bill goes to second stage in Dáil this week

A Donegal Deputy will bring his insurance Bill to second stage in the Dáil this Wednesday.

The Bill aims to reduce insurance prices by banning the practice of ‘dual pricing’, used by some insurance companies to identify loyal customers and charge them high premiums.

The practice is said to affect millions of policyholders, costing customers hundreds of euro per year on their car and home insurance.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty says it will put money back in the pockets of motorists and homeowners.

He's calling on all TDs from all parties to back the Bill: