Donegal organisations announced as finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Two Donegal organisations have been announced as finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter will contest in the Heritage category of the Good Causes Awards while the Raphoe Community Sports Development, are finalists in the Sport category of the Awards.

The Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

The judging will take place virtually this year on tomorrow and Wednesday.