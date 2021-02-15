Derry security alert ends

A security alert in the Ballyarnett area of Derry has ended.

The alert followed a report made to police yesterday that a device had been left in the Racecourse Road area. The Racecourse Road was closed on Monday for several hours whilst a search was conducted, but nothing untoward has been found.

Superintendent Catherine Magee said: “ I would like to thank anyone affected by this incident for their patience and understanding while officers worked to ensure their safety. As we continue with our enquiries, I would ask the local community and people travelling through the area that if they notice anything suspicious they should contact police immediately on 999.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 576 14/02/21. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”