Danny Cullen named Nickey Rackard Player of the Year

Three hurlers from the north west have been selected on the 2020 GAA/GPA Champions 15 team for their displays in the 2020 Championships.

Donegal’s triumphant Nickey Rackard campaign saw them pick up two awards for Danny Cullen and Séan McVeigh, with Cullen winning the accolade for Nickey Rackard Cup Player of the Year.

Donegal defeated Mayo in the final to win the cup at Croke Park last December.

Tyrone’s Damian Casey was also selected for his stellar performances for the Red Hands in the Rackard Cup.