Calls for action on parking issues at popular walking trail

It's hoped that an existing car park at a popular walking trail on the outskirts of Letterkenny can be extended.

Serious concern has been expressed over the high volume of cars parked along the narrow route leading to Corravaddy Woods with some residents in the area said to be finding it difficult to access their homes during busy periods.

The amenity has grown in popularity due to the current Covid 19 restrictions and the current car parking facility has been deemed not fit for purpose.

Local Cllr Kevin Bradley says he is actively engaged with both Donegal County Council and Coillte on the issue: