Breaking: LYIT to become vaccination centre

The Letterkenny Institute of Technology is to become a centre for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Health Minister has confirmed locations for 37 such centres across the country for the programme.

The LYIT is only listed site for the rollout in Donegal.

There’s at least one in every county with a view towards supporting the vaccination of the general population in a safe and efficient manner.

While currently vaccines are being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres, having self-registered online.

All of the centres vary in size and operating hours and have been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport and parking.

The design and layout of the centres also incorporates learnings from the COVID-19 swabbing centres.

It is important to note that the centres will be of different sizes and operating hours will be based on vaccine supply and catchment area need.