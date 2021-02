There are 821 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and no additional deaths.

29 cases have been confirmed in Donegal.

It's the first time in nearly two months that no new deaths have been reported.

There are 916 patients in hospital with the virus and 157 in intensive care.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus in Donegal currently stands at 199.1 cases per 100,000 of the population.