Phased re-opening of schools set to begin later this month

The re-opening of schools on a phased basis is set to begin later this month under new government plans.

The Sunday Independent reports primary schools will re-open gradually from March 1st - followed by secondary pupils later next month.

Leaving Cert pupils will be brought back from February 22nd.

The cabinet is also expected to sign off on proposals in the coming days to give sixth years the choice between calculated grades and written exams - or both.

Reuban Murray, president of the Irish Second Level Students Union, says that's welcome: