It'll be at least September before indoor gatherings with more than 50 people are allowed take place, according to the Tanaiste.

In a letter to a member of the events industry, Leo Varadkar says they won't happen until the "majority" of people are vaccinated.

In the document, seen by the Business Post, he says this will happen by "probably September".

Chief Executive of Wedding Dates dot ie, Ciara Crossan, says it's a big blow: