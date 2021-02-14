Around 3,000 GPs and practice nurses get 1st dose of vaccine

Around 3 thousand GPs and practice nurses will get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine today.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs are being given at hubs in Dublin, Galway, Portlaoise and Sligo.

The latest figures show over 261 thousand Covid vaccines have been administered across the country - with 171 thousand people receiving their first dose.

The rollout of vaccines to over 85s will start at dozens of GP practices tomorrow.

Monaghan-based doctor Ilona Duffy says some in that age group will have to wait: