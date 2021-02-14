788 new Covid-19 cases , 9 of those in Donegal

788 more people have contracted Covid-19, 9 of those in Donegal.

17 more patients have died, the youngest victim was just 50 years old.

There are 899 people in hospital with the virus after 34 more people were admitted today -- with 160 receiving intensive care.

There are currently 23 confirmed cases in Letterkenny University Hospital, 4 in ICU.

All counties in the country recorded new infections today -- with the highest numbers in Dublin, Galway, Meath and Louth.

The nationwide 14-day incidence rate has fallen slightly again and now stands at 277.2.