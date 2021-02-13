Snow, Ice and Wind warning in place for Donegal

The country's waking up to three weather warnings as wintry conditions hit the country.

Many areas are under snow this morning, with a status yellow snow and ice warning in place for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal until midday.

A status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford is in operation until 9am.

While there's a status yellow rainfall warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 12 noon.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says it's likely the worst of the conditions have passed: