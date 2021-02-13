North West Cricket Union set for New High Performance Hub

There was very good news for the North West Cricket Union on Saturday with the announcement of a High Performance Hub at Bready.

This will replace the previous coaching regime with the only Hub in Dublin but now both of the Northern Ireland Unions will benefit from a similar facility.

It means that Irish contracted players, interprovincial players and emerging players will all benefit from local and national coaching on their own doorstep.

Further details on the Bready High Performance Hub will be announced later this month.