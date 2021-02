Dylan Browne McMonagle was in the winners enclosure on Friday evening in Dundalk.

The Donegal jockey rode 11/8 favourite Masalai to victory for trainer Edward Lynam.

Just 30 minutes later, Brown McMonagle almost made it a double but he was beaten by a neck on board Sideshow Bob in the meetings penultimate race.

It is the Letterkenny jockey's second win of 2021.