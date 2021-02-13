Damaged crash barrier on Letterkenny to Ramelton road to be repaired

A contractor has been appointed to carry out repairs to a damaged crash barrier on the Letterkenny to Ramelton Road.

The barrier just past the Silver Tassie Hotel had been damaged in recent times and there had been safety concerns locally if another crash were to happen.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the repair works have been delayed due to Level 5 but they will be carried out when restrictions are eased.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says it's dangerous the way it is, so it's important that the work is done as soon as is possible: