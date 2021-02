The latest CSO figures show that 116 people in Donegal have died with Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

42 of those died this year (2021), 9 in the first week of February.

The median age of the deceased was 83.

The figures cover up to the first week of February and show that over 8,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Donegal with the median age of cases being 39.