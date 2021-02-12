Yellow wind alert issued for Donegal

Met Eireann has issued a yellow wind warning that is due to come into effect at 9 o'clock tonight for 9 coastal counties.

The 12 hour yellow wind alert affects Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford with gusts of up to 90km/h expected.

After midnight a rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with between 30 and 40 mm of rain being forecast.

A status yellow snow and ice warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will kick in at 2am and last until noon tomorrow.