TUI committed to finding solution to this years Leaving Cert

The Teachers Union of Ireland says they are committed to the talks on this year's Leaving Cert exams.

It comes as the ASTI says it's going to meet with the minister for education today to discuss issues with the leaving cert, but they're not back in talks.

The teachers union withdrew from discussion about the exams last evening over the calculated grades part of the twin process.

Meanwhile, the TUI is warning that if they exams do go ahead in June, they need to be significantly modified.

General Secretary of the TUI Joanne Irwin says they want to find a solution as soon as possible in the interest of everyone: