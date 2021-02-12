Over 60 Covid patients being treated at LUH

A member of NPHET has warned it'll take a long time for hospitals to recover from the "shock" of the third wave of Covid-19.

As of last night, 62 people with Covid-19 were being treated on site at Letterkenny University Hospital - 4 in ICU.

The number of people with the virus being treated in hospital has fallen to 984 with 167 in intensive care units.

Health officials say the numbers in hospital could drop to between 200 and 400 by the end of the month based on current trends.

But HSE Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, says it'll be a slow recovery for patients already being treated: