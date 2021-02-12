No plans to revise advice regarding AstraZeneca vaccine

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has no plans to revise its advice regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The World Health Organisation has recommended that it be given to all adults, including those over the age of 70.

Ireland is one of a number of countries which has chosen to give over 70s the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine rather than the AstraZeneca one.

The decision is making the roll out of the vaccine more challenging.

Chair of NIAC Professor Karina Butler says the WHO recommendation hasn't changed its position.