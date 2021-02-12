Donegal drink to become more ‘special’ for UK customers

A popular Donegal drink may become that little bit more 'special' for UK customers now as a result of Brexit.

The cost of shipping cases of the renowned Football Special drink to Glasgow has doubled and it's now cheaper to send the product to the likes of Athens and other EU countries.

Managing Director of McDaid's Football Special in Ramelton Seamus McDaid says the current cost is unsustainable and will result in a higher price for the consumer.

Mr.McDaid says if a solution is found, it may push the company out of the UK market entirely: