Business would ‘reap the benefits’ of US St. Patricks Day trip

A Fianna Fail Councillor believes we need to think about the long term benefits a trip by the Taoiseach to the US for St. Patrick's Day would bring to the local economy.

Michael martin said yesterday that he will go to the White House on St Patrick's Day if he's invited but it's unclear if he will get the nod from the US President due to Covid 19.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan thinks people need to look at the bigger picture and believes if the trip can be planned and done in a safe manner, it can only mean good things for the country: