A junior minister has appealed to the ASTI teachers' union to go back into talks on the Leaving Cert for the sake of students.

The ASTI yesterday pulled out of talks after a row on calculated grades.

But it said it is working to 'break the impasse' after meeting the government today.

Minister of state for further education, Niall Collins, says the ASTI must go back into talks to figure out how the Leaving Cert will work this year: