‘Action needed’ as 2,613 waiting for driving test in Donegal

The Transport Minister is being urged to take decisive action to tackle the massive driving test backlog.

Latest figures show that 2,613 learner drivers are waiting for a test in Donegal with over 92,000 nationwide.

In Letterkenny, 1,452 have applied for a date for a test, with 1,024 applicants deemed eligible having completed all necessary mandatory lessons.

In Donegal Town, 700 have applied for a test with 462 of those applicants eligible. In Buncrana, 461 have applied for a test and 316 of those are eligible.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says it's a huge issue for people locally, where public transport simply isn't an option and action needs to be taken now: