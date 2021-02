221 fines have been issued by Gardai in Donegal for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

As of February 11th, approximately 6,550 fines have been issued by Gardai across a range of COVID-19 breaches.

4,911 €100 fines were issued for non-essential travel, 132 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports, 116 €500 fines for organising a house party and 498 €150 fines for attending a house party.

A further 127 €80 fines were issued to people for not wearing a face covering.