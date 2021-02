Rural GPs expect the decision not to give the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine to over 70s to be reversed shortly.

It's after the World Health Organization backed its use for all adults yesterday.

The Irish Daily Mail is reporting that a number of rural GPs expect 'harder to reach' housebound patients to be vaccinated with the easier to store AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Illona Duffy, a GP based in Monaghan Town, says medical professionals will be guided by public health authorities at all times: