Need for first response unit to tackle gorse fires vital – MacGiolla Easbuig

There are calls for a first response unit to be set up to tackle gorse fires in Donegal.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says a community-led response unit would be central to tackling gorse fires particularly in the county.

A number of years back, fires ravaged through the Annagry area with a report later revealing that staff shortages resulted in the Air Corps taking 8 hours to respond to the blaze.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the will is there from the community to be part of such a unit: