Letterkenny Chamber has agreed to partner with Derry Chamber of Commerce.

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding, both Chambers have agreed to collaborate on issues affecting both sides of the border, represent the interests of businesses across the North West City Region and better cross-border collaboration.

Letterkenny Chamber President, Michael Margey says it is a welcomed partnership at a time when businesses attempt to tackle the effects of the pandemic and the post-Brexit scenario: