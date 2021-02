Irish Water is being urged to address what's been described as serious ongoing issues with the supply in the Rossbracken area of Manorcunningham.

The area has been hit with numerous pipe bursts in the recent past with residents going without water for long periods of time.

Donegal County Council has written to Irish Water on foot of a motion brought forward by Cllr Donal Kelly.

Cllr Kelly says the current situation is totally unacceptable: