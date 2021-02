There are further calls for Donegal County Council's Winter Gritting Programme to be revised.

It's claimed the Magheroarty to Gweedore road in West Donegal is treacherous during cold weather conditions due to being omitted from the gritting programme.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says there have been a number of near misses with home helps also travelling the route daily.

He says more funding needs to be sanctioned to expand the gritting programme: