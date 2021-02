The Donegal Age Friendly Programme is inviting all businesses in Donegal Town to take part in an Age Friendly Business Initiative.

The initiative in partnership with Donegal LEO, the Older Persons Council and Donegal Community Development will give businesses the recognition for dealing with older people in an Age Friendly way.

Training for the initiative begins during Social Enterprise Week on March 4th.

For more information you can contact the Age Friendly Programme or Donegal Business Forum.