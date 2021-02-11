Covid rate drops across Donegal but still high in Lifford/Stranorlar

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 continues to fall across all areas in Donegal.

All local electoral areas are now below the national average of 319 with the exception of Lifford/Stranorlar.

The latest figures cover the 14 days up to last Monday Feb 8th.

Cases continue to fall across the county with North Inishowen recording 30 cases and an incidence rate of almost 177 compared with the previous figure of 218.1.

South Inishowen saw a reduction too with 41 cases in the latest data and an incidence rate of 183.3 down from 286.

40 cases were reported in Milford with the areas incidence dramatically reducing from 522.8 to 290.5 in the latest data.

Letterkennys rate went from 392.7 to 251.8 with 75 new cases over the last 14 days.

The incidence rate in Lifford Stranorlar remains high at 567.8 but has reduced from 714.6 with 147 additional cases.

Meanwhile Glenties saw a drop with 57 cases in the latest data and a rate of 238.3, compared with 380.6 in the previous data.

While 84 cases were reported in Donegal and a Covid rate of 317, down from 437.9.