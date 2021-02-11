Covid-19: 17 new cases in Donegal, 866 nationally

There have been a further 17 cases of Covid-19 in Donegal confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

Nationally 52 additional deaths as a result of Covid-19 have been announced and 866 new cases reported.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate has dropped further to 252.5.

It comes as the government has warned there's a long way to go before COVID restrictions can be substantially lifted.

The Taoiseach has confirmed Level 5 will last until at least Easter - with some planned exceptions for schools and construction.

A revised living with COVID plan is being drawn up for publication in two weeks time.