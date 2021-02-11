Calls for overhaul of Buncrana Pier and Ned’s Point

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is calling for a complete overhaul of Buncrana Pier.

Councillor Rena Donaghey says the pier is the main entrance point of the town for many travelling on the ferry from Rathmullan and has so much potential which should be built upon.

Another area, Councillor Donaghey believes work should be carried out at to enhance the site for both tourists and locals is Ned's Point Fort.

She says with a number of amenities already in place there, it wouldn't take much to refurbish the area: