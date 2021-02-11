ASTI withdraw from Leaving Cert discussions

Teachers union the ASTI has withdrawn from discussions on this years Leaving Certificate.

It says the government proposals are not viable.

General Secretary Kieran Christie says it is unacceptable a plan is being developed which will effectively see students preparing for two versions of a Leaving Cert.

He says that would involve Calculated Grades being the dominant option, and exams filling in assessment gaps.

The union is calling on the Minister for Education to re-establish the focus of the talks so that a meaningful Leaving Certificate experience is provided to students.